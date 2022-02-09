Ohio House passes bill protecting student-athletes' religious expression

The legislation now heads to Gov. Mike DeWine's desk for approval.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio House passed legislation Wednesday that would effectively end discrimination against religious expression for student-athletes.

Senate Bill 181 gained traction after Sylvania runner Noor Abukaram was disqualified for wearing her hijab during a race in 2019. In October of that year, ran a personal record at a regional invitational in Findlay. After the race, she was disqualified for not having a waiver to wear her hijab, a religious veil worn by Muslim women.

Since the incident, Abukaram has been fighting discrimination in sports through her initiative "Let Noor Run."

State Senator Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green) has been a key voice in the legislation. A mother of student-athletes herself, Gavarone said no student should have to choose between their religion and playing a sport they love.

"This should never happen to another student-athlete, and this piece of legislation brought together the Christian, Muslim and Jewish communities. All came out to support this legislation," Gavarone said.

Senate Bill 181 now heads to Gov. Mike DeWine's desk, awaiting his signature.