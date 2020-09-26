Ohio groups supporting, opposing overturning of Roe v. Wade react to nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

Ohio Right to Life and NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio reacted swiftly to President Trump's nomination of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judge.

OHIO, USA — Groups in Ohio that support and oppose Roe v. Wade reacted swiftly on Saturday to the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacant seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

BREAKING: Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett - Ohio Right to Life Announces Abortion Ban Legislation



Ohio Right to Life lauded the decision, saying in part, “The vacant seat provides the opportunity for a pro-life majority on the Court for the first time since Roe v. Wade was decided.”

Michael Gonidakis, President of Ohio Right to Life, went on to say, “Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination provides a once in a lifetime opportunity for the pro-life movement.”

The group also took the opportunity to announce that the Human Life Protection Act will soon be introduced in Ohio’s Senate, saying the legislation “will serve as the trigger to end abortion in Ohio and will be our top priority going forward.”

According to the group’s website, the Human Life Protection Act, “would prohibit all abortions except those necessary to save the mother’s life, but would not take effect until the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.”

RELEASE: Amy Coney Barrett unfit for the U.S. Supreme Court - https://t.co/2U4sKjrYS6 via @ProChoiceOH — NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio (@ProChoiceOH) September 26, 2020

NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio also released a statement on Saturday, calling the nomination of Coney Barrett an “illegitimate power grab” by President Trump and calling on supporters to “stand up [to] the tyranny of the anti-choice minority.”

According to NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio, Coney Barrett’s writings indicate that Roe v. Wade was incorrectly decided.

NARAL also says Barrett refused to claim it was “a mistake to accept a speaking engagement sponsored by a radical anti-choice group that believes in the sterilization of trans people.”

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, has been on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals since 2017.