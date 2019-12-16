COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his administration want to improve the state's highway rest areas.

Cleveland.com reports the Republican governor spoke recently about the “sorry” state of Ohio's rest areas in an address to an Ohio Contractors Association conference in Columbus. Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks also told Cleveland.com this past week that the rest areas should be places where the state promotes “all that's good about Ohio.”

The administration's vision includes lodge- or chalet-style buildings, well-lit parking areas and dog parks. Flat-screen TVs would display weather conditions, with kiosks highlighting information about great Ohioans and other state information.