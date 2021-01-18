x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

State

2 members of an Ohio militant group face charges in US Capitol riot

Donovan Crowl and Jessica Watkins with the self-styled Ohio State Regular Militia were arrested on Sunday and charged with breaking into the building.
Credit: Montgomery County jail
Donovan Crowl and Jessica Watkins, members of the self-styled Ohio State Regular Militia were arrested on Sunday and charged with breaking into the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two members of a self-styled Ohio militia are facing charges in the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Donovan Crowl and Jessica Watkins were arrested on Sunday and charged with breaking into the building.

The FBI says they showed up at the capitol on Jan. 6 wearing paramilitary gear with at least six other members of the so-called "Ohio State Regular Militia."

They reportedly created a military formation to make their way to the front of the crowd at the door of the Capitol.

Court documents describe that move as organized and practiced.

The charges came as investigators appear focused on the role of organized extremists in the insurrection.

    

Related Articles