2 members of an Ohio militant group face charges in US Capitol riot

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two members of a self-styled Ohio militia are facing charges in the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI says they showed up at the capitol on Jan. 6 wearing paramilitary gear with at least six other members of the so-called "Ohio State Regular Militia."

They reportedly created a military formation to make their way to the front of the crowd at the door of the Capitol.

Court documents describe that move as organized and practiced.

The charges came as investigators appear focused on the role of organized extremists in the insurrection.