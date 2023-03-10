Ticketing to start for Ohio's distracted driving law on Oct. 5

Ohio's Distracted Driving Law went into effect in April 2023, but people have only been given warnings so far.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you're looking at your phone while driving, it could soon cost you.

Ohio's Distracted Driving Law went into effect in April 2023, but people have only been given warnings so far.

Come Thursday, you can be fined if you're caught using or holding an electronic device while driving.

"Honestly, I think it's a good thing," Bowling Green resident Jim Ploeger said. "I constantly am seeing people on the phone."

Toledo resident Jacqueline Cooper said her feelings on the law are mixed.

"If someone gets in an accident then I think they should get a ticket," Cooper said. "I guess if they're on their cell phone, I would go for it."

Not everyone is on board, though. An area delivery driver who asked to remain anonymous said they need to use their phone for work.

"I've worked many jobs as a delivery driver," they said. "How am I supposed to know where to make the delivery to? I have to look at my phone."

Some say they think about their kids behind the wheel and the stress of them getting home safely. That's why they hope the law helps.

"With I-75 the way that it is, it's getting better, but it's still a mess," Ploeger said. "There are still risks involved with people on their phones or being distracted. It's just crazy."

Under the law, your first offense could land you a $150 fine along with two points on your license. By the third offense, you could be paying $500 and get your license suspended.

"Some people might just ignore it. I mean, the odds of catching everybody is pretty slim," Ploeger said.

But for law enforcement, catching one person has the potential to save lives.

Under the law, you cannot type, text or be actively checking your social media while diving. But, you can use your phone if you're stopped at a red light.

You can also use the speaker function without holding the phone while you're driving.