Ohio's distracted driving law goes into effect

After a six-month grace period for Ohio's distracted driving law, police began ticketing drivers for the offense on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — The state of Ohio says it's time to put that phone down when you're behind the wheel.

After a six-month grace period for Ohio's distracted driving law, police began ticketing drivers for the offense on Thursday.

"I hope they actually pull people over," said Danielle Spino, a Toledo Driving Schools manager. "They need to start going ahead and following through with what they are saying because as long as police are not actually doing things about it and actually pulling people over and actually giving the tickets that they deserve, then people are going to continue doing this."

Spino said adults now have to lead by example for younger drivers, too.

And for people like Alexis Dailey, a truck driver who spends hours on the road looking down at hundreds of distracted drivers a day, the law may bring some much-needed peace.

"We are supposed to keep four to seven seconds of follow time between us and the car in front of us because we are 80,000 pounds coming down the road. We can't stop like cars can," she said.

Dailey says she sees a lot of stopping, slowing down and changing lanes, and much of it is due to the cars in front of her using their phones.

She said the law may help, but she's not convinced it will be entirely effective.

"It's going to be a lot of speculation at the same time where it's, 'did I see you on your phone or not?' Were you just moving your hands or grabbing a drink or whatever, so it's both sides of it," Dailey said. "But I definitely think they have to crack down on people on their phones because distracted driving is what kills people."

1st offense in two years: 2 points assessed to driver's license, up to a $150 fine .

2 points assessed to driver's license, up to a $150 fine 2nd offense in two years: 3 points assessed to license, up to a $250 fine.

3 points assessed to license, up to a $250 fine. 3rd or more offense in two years: 4 points assessed to license, up to a $500 fine, possible 90-day suspension of driver license.

4 points assessed to license, up to a $500 fine, possible 90-day suspension of driver license. Fines doubled if the violation occurs in a work zone.

Ohio drivers over 18 years old can still make or receive calls via hands-free devices, including: