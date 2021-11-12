Ohio Department of Health to discuss COVID vaccines for kids 5-11

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will lead a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday morning on COVID-19, and COVID-19 vaccines for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old.
Joining Vanderhoff will be Dr. Sara Bode, medical director, Nationwide Children's Hospital's School-Based Health and Mobile Clinics, and Chris Cook, MPH, REHS, health commissioner with Madison County Public Health.
In COVID-19 data Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reported:
- 16,238 new vaccinations
- 190 new hospitalizations
- 4,664 new cases. This is 177 more than last Thursday. The 21-day average climbs up 3,748
- 2,460 total patients in Ohio hospitals. This is up 13 from Wednesday and is up 7% from a week ago.
- 680 patients in the ICU. This is up 18 from Wednesday and is up 1.5% from a week ago
- 458 patients on ventilators. This is down 7 from Wednesday and is up 7.5% from a week ago
- Positivity rate is up to 10.5%