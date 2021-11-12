Ohio Department of Health to discuss COVID vaccines for kids 5-11

Watch here at 10 a.m. for an update from ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and other medical experts.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will lead a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday morning on COVID-19, and COVID-19 vaccines for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old.

Joining Vanderhoff will be Dr. Sara Bode, medical director, Nationwide Children's Hospital's School-Based Health and Mobile Clinics, and Chris Cook, MPH, REHS, health commissioner with Madison County Public Health.

You can watch in the player above or on our YouTube page here:

In COVID-19 data Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reported: