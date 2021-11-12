x
Ohio Department of Health to discuss COVID vaccines for kids 5-11

Watch here at 10 a.m. for an update from ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and other medical experts.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will lead a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday morning on COVID-19, and COVID-19 vaccines for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old.  

Joining Vanderhoff will be Dr. Sara Bode, medical director, Nationwide Children's Hospital's School-Based Health and Mobile Clinics, and Chris Cook, MPH, REHS, health commissioner with Madison County Public Health. 

You can watch in the player above or on our YouTube page here: 

 In COVID-19 data Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reported: 

  • 16,238 new vaccinations   
  • 190 new hospitalizations   
  • 4,664 new cases.  This is 177 more than last Thursday. The 21-day average climbs up 3,748   
  • 2,460 total patients in Ohio hospitals.  This is up 13 from Wednesday and is up 7% from a week ago.   
  • 680 patients in the ICU. This is up 18 from Wednesday and is up 1.5% from a week ago   
  • 458 patients on ventilators.  This is down 7 from Wednesday and is up 7.5% from a week ago   
  • Positivity rate is up to 10.5%

