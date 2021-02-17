Ohio Cyber Reserve issues first deployment

Unnamed person declared active duty to help with a breach.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A member of the Ohio Cyber Reserve was deployed recently on state active duty to assist in a cybersecurity breach.

The response was part of an integrated Ohio National Guard and state government effort to assist an undisclosed government agency in mitigating the breach and cyber ransom activities. This was the first time a member from the Ohio Cyber Reserve was deployed.

"This type of response clearly met our intent in establishing the Ohio Cyber Reserve and being able to leverage civilian expertise to meet emerging virtual threats to infrastructure, communications, and government," Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr. said.

The full name of the OhCR member was not disclosed for security reasons.