Watch Live: Ohio Coronavirus 2 p.m. Update

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is expected to make an announcement regarding high school sports at Tuesday's press conference.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is set for another 2 p.m. press conference Tuesday with an update on his administration's response to COVID-19.

DeWine was supposed to make an announcement regarding sports last week, but at Thursday's conference, he pushed talk on that subject to Tuesday, Aug. 18.

While little has been said thus far, the governor did mention Thursday that should sports move forward in the fall, attendance would be limited.

He reiterated the fact that what goes on in the school and what goes on with the athletes, is directly impacted by what goes on in the community.

"We all just need to be in this together. We all want our kids to have this experience, but it won't last... it won't last unless we can slow this thing down," DeWine said.

Last week's focus did, however, involve athletics to some degree. DeWine brought in the experts to explain how COVID-19 could impact the heart, especially in those who regularly partake in strenuous workouts.

In case you missed it, here's a breakdown of some of the key points from the presser held last week on Thursday, Aug. 13.

LAST WEEK

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON THE HEART

DeWine explained that while he has talked for many months about the immediate health impacts of COVID-19, experts are now seeing a concerning issue in athletes.

The American Journal of Cardiology published an expert analysis last month that addresses the impact of coronavirus on the heart.

Ohio State has been routinely testing athletes as part of the university's protocol DeWine said.

The governor invited cardiologist Dr. Curt Daniels to discuss how coronavirus has been impacting athletes across the state.

Daniels said the concern as of late has been myocarditis being caused by coronavirus. While, there is a long history of myocarditis being brought on by viruses, this is especially being seen right now with COVID-19.

Most of the data that doctors have are from hospitalized patients, Daniels said. He explained that 20% of hospitalized coronavirus patients have been found to have cardiac involvement.

Daniels said that 10-13% of athletes his team tested, who also tested positive for coronavirus, were suffering from myocarditis as well.

The reason why athletic competition is being discussed so heavily, Daniels said, is because there is a risk with athletic competition and myocarditis. Having high, intense training may produce a higher level of arrhythmic burden; stressing the heart, especially if the heart is vulnerable with inflammation, brings the risk of a serious heart rhythm problem. So, it isn't just for athletes, anyone who takes part in strenuous exercise, participating in a Triathalon, etc., could be at risk.

When you do have viral symptoms at the early phase, Daniels said, it is very important to rest and not push yourself, until your virus is gone. If you ever develop shortness of breath, lightheadedness, palpitations, etc. you should get evaluated. Daniels suggested gradually increasing your exercise while you are in recovery, and if you develop any symptoms, again, you should be evaluated.

MINORITY HEALTH

On Thursday, DeWine said his team would be releasing the Minority Health Strike Force's final report. It has 34 recommendations on dismantling racism, removing public health obstacles, improving the social/economic and physical environments, and strengthening data collection to better track disparities.

In response to this report, DeWine said he would be issuing “Ohio’s Executive Response: A Plan of Action to Advance Equity," the governor's action plan to reinforce his administration's commitment to advancing health equity and establishing Ohio as a model for justice, equity, opportunity, and resilience.

DeWine challenged the state's colleges and universities to come up with ways to recruit more African Americans and other minorities to become teachers. He also called on the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to do more with foster care and focus on ways to get more minorities into the realm business.

While Ohio is a popular place for innovators and entrepreneurs, Lt. Governor Jon Husted said that in the minority community, potential businessmen and women have struggled to get a foothold.

The governor challenged the state's health department to address this issue of lead paint.

"It's terrible that in 2020 we still have children poisoned by lead paint," he said in a tweet.

DeWine also made note that his team has laid before the General Assembly a comprehensive plan to achieve equality in policing. On Thursday, he asked them to pass it.

In regard to more equality in policing, we have laid before the General Assembly a comprehensive plan to achieve this. Today, I am asking them to pass it.

"Racism is a public health crisis. This is something we have to work on every day," DeWine said, "It really goes back to what I said when I was sworn in as governor, and that simply is our dream should be that every child in Ohio, wherever they live, whatever their background, whatever their race, they should have the chance to live the American dream and we need to do whatever we can to give them that chance."

One of DeWine's new commitments on Thursday was the creation of the Ohio Governor's Equity Advisory Board. This is a permanent, ongoing group to help guide state leaders as they work to address the underlying conditions and root causes contributing to disparities in life and health in Ohio.

NURSING HOMES

DeWine said that his team has started on a new program of testing, which requires every nursing home to do its own testing every two weeks, with the hope of eventually doing it every seven days.

The National Guard can now focus on logistics, meaning they take the swabs from the nursing homes to the labs.