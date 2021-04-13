Ohio can enforce its ban on Down syndrome abortions, federal appeals court rules

Ohio's law forbids doctors from performing abortions that they know are motivated by the unborn child’s Down syndrome diagnosis.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit has upheld an Ohio law that forbids doctors from performing abortions that they know are motivated by the unborn child’s Down syndrome.

The ruling Tuesday overturned lower court rulings in a case brought by the American Civil Liberties Union against the state health department, state medical board and county prosecutors in 2018 on behalf of Planned Parenthood and several abortion providers.

Lower courts ruled the ACLU's argument that the law infringes on a woman’s constitutional right to make “the ultimate decision” about an abortion would likely succeed. A divided 6th Circuit disagreed.

The 9-7 ruling in favor of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s appeal reinstates an Ohio law passed in 2017.

“Protecting the lives of every Ohioan is something I have fought vigorously for and will continue to do so,” Yost said. “I applaud the court’s decision to uphold a law that is meant to do just that.”

Yost sought review before the entire 6th Circuit after a three-judge panel upheld an order stopping the law from taking effect.

Krista Huff, administrative director of the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo, said she hopes the ruling shifts misperceptions regarding the quality of life experienced by people who have Down syndrome.

"Even though it's 2021, a lot of our families, we still hear, one of the first things they discuss with their physician after receiving the Down syndrome diagnosis is their options. Usually one of them is abortion," she said. "It's a lot to get a Down Syndrome diagnosis and, oftentimes a shock. When you have that put on top of your plate, it's a lot to go through and a lot to handle."

"We feel like the focus of this comes down to Down syndrome. There is still a lot of misinformation and stereotypes about individuals with Down syndrome, even in the medical industry. There are a lot of things doctors aren't keyed into when it comes to Down syndrome."

"A lot of people with Down syndrome are living happy and fulfilling lives. Hopefully, this decision is one step in the right direction of acceptance and inclusion of individuals with Down syndrome."