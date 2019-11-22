OHIO, USA — An Ohio bill would mean less time for drivers at the BMV. House Bill 372 would give drivers the option to renew their licenses every eight years instead of the current four.

Representative Derek Merrin, who is behind the bill, said it would save time and reduce lines at the BMV.

"The bill provides Ohioans the option of getting a four-year driver's license or an eight-year driver's license. I think it's important that we do everything we can to save Ohioans time and a frequent complaint we receive is that people have to wait in long lines at the BMV," Merrin said.

House Bill 372 would also save the state money by not having to print licenses every four years. More than two dozen states already give drivers the option to renew their license every eight years. However, it wouldn't be an option for drivers older than 65. They would still have to opt for a four-year renewal.

"Hopefully, with it being extended people don't forget about it as much, as they probably will. But, I think it definitely sounds real convenient," Jay Wells of Toledo said.

But, Ohioans will have to dig a little deeper in their pockets for an eight-year license. Merrin said it will cost double, minus $1, for an eight-year license.

"But the real point of the bill is just to save people time."

Lawmakers are hoping to push this proposal through to the Ohio House of Representatives in the next month or so.

