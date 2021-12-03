ODOT providing funds for transportation to COVID vaccine clinics

Gov. Mike DeWine says it's important all Ohioans have equal access and ability to get the vaccine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is providing extra funding to local transit agencies to ensure all Ohioans can get to COVID vaccination sites.

The Rides for Community Immunity program will provide $7 million to be distributed across Ohio's 88 counties to help the most vulnerable populations receive transportation to clinics. ODOT will award funds directly to public transit agencies in the 70 counties that have public transit.

In the other 18 counties, health departments will receive funds to be used for purchasing transportation services.