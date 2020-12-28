ODOT reports fewer fatal crashes this Christmas compared to last

During the four-day reporting period, nine people were killed in seven fatal crashes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There were fewer fatal accident's on Ohio's roadways this Christmas holiday compared to the previous two years, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) reported Monday.

During the four-day reporting period, from Thursday, Dec. 24, at 12 a.m. until Sunday, Dec. 27, at 11:59 p.m., nine people were killed in seven fatal crashes. Sixty-six percent of those killed in fatal crashes over the holiday were not wearing a seatbelt.

According to ODOT officials, using a safety belt remains the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash.

Troopers removed 142 impaired drivers from Ohio’s roads during the holiday, which is an increase of 137% compared to last year. Motorists are reminded to plan ahead and designate a sober driver or make other arrangements to ensure everyone safely arrives to their destination.

Twelve people were killed in 2019, in which the reporting period ran from Dec. 23 - 25. In 2018, there were 11 people were killed, between Dec. 21 - 25.

This year, speeding has been a factor in 27,123 crashes in Ohio. It’s why we’re reminding drivers to slow down. pic.twitter.com/r4KlPA5hfB — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) December 26, 2020