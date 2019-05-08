The National Rifle Association has released a statement following the deadly mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso over the weekend.

The shootings killed a combined 29 people in 24 hours.

NRA Public Affairs managing director Andrew Arulanandam released this statement from the organization on Sunday:

“Our deepest sympathies are with the families and victims of these tragedies, as well as the entire communities of El Paso and Dayton,” says Andrew Arulanandam, managing director, NRA Public Affairs. “On behalf of our millions of members, we salute the courage of the first responders and others offering their services during this time.”



“The NRA is committed to the safe and lawful use of firearms by those exercising their Second Amendment freedoms. We will not participate in the politicizing of these tragedies but, as always, we will work in good faith to pursue real solutions that protect us all from people who commit these horrific acts.”

The shootings mark 251 mass shootings this year, and have again sparked a public outcry for gun reform.

During a candlelight vigil for those killed in Dayton, Governor Mike DeWine's remarks there were drowned out by the crowd chanting, "Do something!" urging lawmakers to curb gun violence in the United States.

Senator Sherrod Brown echoes the sentiments of those at the vigil, saying, "thoughts and prayers are not enough."

