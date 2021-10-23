Nearly 100 guns bought back by Columbus police during buyback event

The Public Safety office told us they received 73 handguns, 11 shotguns, and 13 rifles.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly 100 guns were taken off the streets of Columbus on Saturday during the gun buyback event held by Columbus Police.

Whoever brought in a gun walked away with a gift card of varying value and their identity was kept anonymous.

For Dwayne Dunbar, this is something he’s never seen before.

“I don't know any other program that can report 100 guns that have been taken off the street,” he said.

Dunbar is with the organization "International to International," which helps steer people in the right direction and tries to keep them away from violence.

Dunbar, who is an ex-convict, said gun violence consumes too many in Columbus, and around the country.

“My dad was killed, my uncle paralyzed, friends are dead. Being so wrapped up in gun violence so much I started using guns,” he said. “If you've taken 100 guns off the street, you've probably saved 100 lives today”.

This was the first gun buyback held by Columbus police.

Public Safety Director Robert Clark said first the guns will be run through the system after being received.

If the guns are reported stolen, they’ll then be returned to the rightful owner.

If the gun is linked to a crime, detectives will then take over and investigate.