LANSING, Mich. — (Detroit Free Press) — Michigan lawmakers and aerospace officials are hoping that a former military base might become a space facility where public and private industries could launch satellites and tourists into space.

A task force picked the Wurtsmith Airport out of eight sites across the state. The airport stopped operating as an Air Force base in 1993.

The Detroit Free Press reports a group of legislators and the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturing Association announced the selection Tuesday at the state Capitol.

MORE FROM WTOL:

Helicopter pilot in Bryant crash had FAA violation in 2015

Candy, cheese soar to space station to satisfy crew cravings

First chief of US Space Force sworn in

Invisible aliens may be on Earth right now, astronaut says