Michigan pumpkin farm creates 'COVID Go Away' corn maze

This is exactly what we're all thinking!

SAGINAW, Mich. — Johnson's Giant Pumpkin Farm in Saginaw, Michigan is saying what we're all thinking this year.

Starting on Sept. 12, you can go through the agri-tainment pumpkin farm's 13-acre corn maze designed to say, "COVID Go Away."

The corn maze is already a huge hit on Facebook, with the farm's post getting more than 3,000 shares and likes.

In addition to the corn maze, Johnson's Giant Pumpkin Farm features lots of animals including a bird zoo, fresh doughnuts and a pumpkin launching trebuchet.