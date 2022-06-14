Michiganders to receive more financial assistance due to the rising cost of living

Families eligible for SNAP will gain an additional $95 or more to assist with rising grocery and gas expenses.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced today that all families who are eligible for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) will gain at least $95 to their other monthly benefits that are included in the program.

This additional assistance is believed to help 1.36 million people in Michigan; that's more than 700,000 households.

“Michiganders will continue to be able to put food on the table thanks to our ongoing partnership with the federal government," Gov. Whitmer said. "In addition to helping Michigan families lower their out-of-pocket food costs, this collaboration has helped us continue to grow our economy by returning federal dollars to Michigan."

This decision was influenced by the statewide need for financial relief. Grocery and gas prices rising more heavily affects those in poverty.

"I have put forward proposals to send a $500 rebate from our additional revenue back to working families and suspend the sales tax on gas to lower prices at the pump. I will work with anyone to lower costs for Michiganders and get things done that make a real difference in their lives," said Whitmer.

Last month, participants in the program gained extra monthly benefits as well. Every month, funding needs to be approved by the federal government before proceeding with the decision.

Eligible clients will see this extra boost added to their Bridge Cards from June 11-20.

If a given household is already receiving the maximum payment, they will still be granted the additional $95.

Customer service will be available 24/7 and will contain resources for those who speak Spanish or Arabic who may need assistance.

No action is required to receive the benefits. To check your Bridge Card balance, click here.

