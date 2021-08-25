Man gets 6 years in prison in Michigan governor kidnap plot

Ty Garbin spoke in court to apologize to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as well as his family.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man upset over state-ordered coronavirus restrictions has been sentenced to just over six years in prison for planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Ty Garbin apologized and was sentenced Wednesday:

"Your honor, first I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her family. I never realized what my actions would have caused to her, but also her family. I can't even begin to imagine the amount of stress her family felt because of my actions. I'm truly sorry."

"I'd also like to apologize to my friends and family. For that, I was truly selfish to not take into consideration my family members."

"Going forward, I would like to continue to work for parents for peace to continue to deradicalize myself, but also help others."

"That's all I have your honor."

Garbin admitted his role in the alleged scheme weeks after being arrested last fall.

He is among six men charged in federal court but the only one who has pleaded guilty.

Garbin says they trained at his property near Luther, Michigan, constructing a “shoot house” to resemble Whitmer’s vacation home and “assaulting it with firearms.”

The government noted Garbin’s “exceptional” cooperation and asked the judge to give him credit for helping investigators reinforce their case against his co-defendants.

He’s likely to testify at any trial.

