Man charged with rape, kidnapping of 12-year-old girl at west Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have charged a man for the alleged kidnapping and rape of a 12-year-old girl after he reportedly broke into a west Columbus home Friday.

Court records state Cristian Cedeno-Mejia, 33, visited a woman at her place of work, but left shortly before 10 p.m. and went to her west Columbus home while she remained working.

Cedeno-Mejia reportedly broke through the home’s locked door and engaged in sexual activity with the woman’s 12-year-old daughter.

Records state the woman called the home, at which point her daughter explained to her what had happened and told her to hurry home.

The mother told investigators she confronted Cedeno-Mejia about the incident, they argued and he left.