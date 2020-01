LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Toledo and Lucas County are getting $3.5 million to help the homeless.

This is party of nearly $107 million set aside for Ohio in federal grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The money will go towards 284 homeless housing and service programs in the state.

There are an estimated 6,700 people living in Ohio who are homeless - many of those people veterans.

In all, more than $2 billion in grants are being awarded to help the homeless nationwide.