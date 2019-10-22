NEWARK, Ohio — Heritage Ohio board member Steve Coon, who purchased the Longaberger building in Newark in 2017, has announced plans to turn the building into a luxury hotel.

The announcement was made Monday night during Heritage Ohio’s Legacy Circle event.

The building has been vacant since 2016 and went out of business in 2018.

Longaberger was once a hugely successful seller of handcrafted baskets.

Coon says there are still logistics to be worked out with both the city of Newark and the state, but the plan is to turn the building into a hotel.

Coon has also been working toward having the building added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Drew Anderson / WBNS-10TV

