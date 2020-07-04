LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich — ProMedica Bixby Hospital will begin to accept patients in transfer from other southeastern Michigan hospitals, leaders announced Tuesday.

The move is an effort to ease the load on those hospitals and to make room for more patients at hospitals that have reached capacity.

A press release from ProMedica said this in part:

"We consider our hospital occupation numbers daily and decide the patients to be accepted in transfer on a case by case basis. We are acutely aware of the number of beds in our facility and have allocated a tightly defined number of beds to be offered to other hospitals. Rest assured we at ProMedica Bixby hospital have full intent to care for our Lenawee County community. At this time no patient will be transferred for treatment of COVID-19 unless their condition warrants treatment that we are unable to deliver here."



ProMedica leaders said the COVID-19 situation continues to be fluid with changes in management daily if not more frequently.

For more information on Lenawee County's response to the pandemic, click here.

