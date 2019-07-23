COLUMBUS, Ohio — Every year the Ohio State Fair features a very impressive butter sculpture - but we're over the MOO-n excited about the one this year.

The American Dairy Association Mideast is honoring the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with year's butter sculpture at the Ohio State Fair.

Made from more than 2,200 pounds of butter, the sculpture captures the most memorable moments from the July 1969 Apollo 11 mission to the moon.

The sculpture includes a life-sized butter figure of Wapakoneta native Neil Armstrong standing next to the lunar module Eagle and saluting the American flag after planting it on the moon.

“Those who remember the moon landing often recall exactly where they were and how they felt, and the 50th anniversary is the perfect time to pay tribute to this amazing event and share that excitement with a new generation,” said Jenny Hubble, senior vice president of communications for the American Dairy Association Mideast. “Ohio also has a special connection to that day, as one of our own took the first-ever steps on the surface of the moon.”

There is also a sculpture of the entire spacecraft crew of Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, along with the traditional butter cow and calf.

The American Diary Association says that for the first time, the butter cow and calf are sporting ear tags.

The sculpture took about 500 hours to complete, with 400 of those hours spent in a 46° cooler.