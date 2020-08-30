Kent State University sends advisory about reported sexual assault at residence hall

The university says the reported incident happened in the early morning hours on Saturday at Centennial Court E.

KENT, Ohio — Kent State University has sent out an advisory about a reported sexual assault that took place in the early morning hours on Saturday.

According to a release, the incident occurred in a Centennial Court E residence, but did not involved unauthorized access to the residence hall.

The university says preliminary investigative efforts are ongoing.

You can read the entire release below:

A sexual assault was reported to Kent State University Police. This incident occurred in a Centennial Court E residence in the early morning hours of 08/29/2020. The incident did not involve unauthorized access to the residence hall. Preliminary investigative efforts are on-going.

All of our community members are encouraged to contact KSU Police at 330-672-2212 or 911 of any suspicious activity persons or circumstances on campus.

Support for sexual assault victims and other resources are available from the Center for Sexual and Relationship Violence Support Services or by calling 330-672-8016.

The safety of our community is our top priority. Cooperation and engagement of all students, faculty and staff in campus safety are our best defenses against crime.

Kent State Police patrol our campus 24 hours a day through vehicle, foot and bicycle patrol. There are more than 30 blue light phones stationed across campus in parking lots and along sidewalks that connect immediately with campus police. In addition, a safety escort service is available by calling 330-672-7004. Find more information about campus and personal safety.