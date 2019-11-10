OTTAWA, Ohio — A Scotsman who was released after two decades on Ohio's death row has again been charged with threatening a former assistant prosecutor.

The Lima News reports Ken Richey pleaded not guilty to retaliation charges Thursday. A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

It's the second time the 55-year-old Richey has been accused of threatening former Putnam County Assistant Prosecutor and Common Pleas Court Judge Randall Basinger, who prosecuted his original case in the 1980s. In 2012, Richey was sentenced to three years in prison for making threats.

For years, supporters asserted that Richey was wrongly convicted of starting the 1986 apartment fire that killed Cynthia Collins, 2, of suburban Columbus Grove. The movement behind the Kenneth Richey Campaign For Justice began in his native land long after he was convicted of burning the apartment.

Richey had moved to the northwest Ohio village to be near his family and look for work. He denied any involvement, and a U.S. court determined his lawyers mishandled the case. Richey was set free in 2008 under a plea deal and had drawn support from Pope John Paul II.

After Richey was released from death row, he returned to Scotland for a short time and then returned to the United States, settling in Mississippi.

A pretrial was set for Richey for Nov. 4.

