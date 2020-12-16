Indiana teenage murder suspect caught in Columbus after chase

Columbus Police said the suspect is involved in a murder investigation in Centerville, Indiana.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A murder suspect from Indiana was caught Wednesday after a car chase ended at a quarry on Columbus’ west side, according to Columbus Police.

Indiana State Police said a male was shot and killed in Centerville Tuesday night.

The chase started just after midnight on I-70 when police out of Centerville, Indiana notified the Ohio State Highway Patrol of the suspect.

Columbus Police say that the teen suspect was seen in a vehicle in the area of I-70 and Wilson Road but when police tried to stop him, he took off.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed into the quarry in the area of Dublin Road and Roberts Road.

Centerville, Indiana Police and Indiana State Patrol were on scene assisting Columbus in the investigation.