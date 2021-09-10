x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
State

Hearing for Angela Wagner in Rhoden family murders set for Friday

Angela Wagner, one of four members of the Wagner family who has been charged with murder in the eight slayings of the Rhoden family, will have a hearing Friday.
Credit: AP
This undated images released by the Ohio Attorney General's office, shows Angela Wagner, one of four family members that has been arrested in the slayings of eight members of one family in rural Ohio two years ago, authorities announced Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. (Ohio Attorney General's office via AP)

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — One of the four members of the Wagner family accused of being a part of the slayings of a Pike County family five years ago will have a hearing on Friday.

Angela Wagner, who is charged with aggravated murder, is scheduled to appear in court for a motions hearing.

In April, Angela's son Edward "Jake" Wagner pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate in the cases against his family in exchange for a deal to help all four avoid the death penalty.

Prosecutors allege the Wagner family planned to kill eight members of the Rhoden family for months due to a custody dispute between Jake and one of the victims.

Angela, along with her husband, George "Billy" Wagner III and her other son George Wagner IV, all pleaded not guilty.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

    

Related Articles