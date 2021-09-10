Hearing for Angela Wagner in Rhoden family murders set for Friday

Angela Wagner, one of four members of the Wagner family who has been charged with murder in the eight slayings of the Rhoden family, will have a hearing Friday.

Angela Wagner, who is charged with aggravated murder, is scheduled to appear in court for a motions hearing.

In April, Angela's son Edward "Jake" Wagner pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate in the cases against his family in exchange for a deal to help all four avoid the death penalty.

Prosecutors allege the Wagner family planned to kill eight members of the Rhoden family for months due to a custody dispute between Jake and one of the victims.