‘Til death do us part: 14 couples get married with Halloween-themed weddings at Akron Civic Theatre

The phrase ‘til death do us part takes on a whole twist today as 14 couples get hitched Halloween style.
The Akron Civic Theatre is hosting Halloween-themed weddings today from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. with Akron Municipal Court Administrative/Presiding Judge Ron Cable performing the ceremonies.
3News will be there to capture some of these weddings, which we will stream live right here inside this story.
Each couple participating in the Halloween-themed weddings have obtained a marriage license from Summit County Probate Court. The cost was $25 for those in the court’s jurisdiction, which includes Akron, Fairlawn, Bath, Richfield, Springfield Township, Lakemore and Mogadore. A $40 fee was applied to those who live outside of the jurisdiction.
