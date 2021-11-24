Govs. DeWine, Whitmer place a friendly wager on 'The Game'

Depending on who wins the OSU/Michigan game on Saturday, the wagers will ensure a sweet payoff for at least one happy governor.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Saturday at noon, two storied college football powerhouses will meet in the 117th iteration of "The Game" as Ohio State faces the University of Michigan at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

For Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the game will be a battle of gastronomic proportions.

The two governors - DeWine, a Republican, and Whitmer, a Democrat - have a friendly wager riding on the game's outcome and for one lucky leader, the taste of victory will be sweet.

DeWine has bet an assortment of Ohio-made sweets, including cream puffs from Schmidt’s in Columbus, black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter’s in Cincinnati, chocolate-covered pretzels from Malley’s in Cleveland and buckeye candies from northwest Ohio's own Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes in Perrysburg. Governor DeWine also wagered a basket of Ohio’s famous chocolate and peanut butter buckeye candies in 2019.

“With so much on the line in this year’s edition of The Game, Fran and I are very excited to see the Buckeyes kick-off on Saturday and continue their great rivalry,” DeWine said. “I am proud to engage in this friendly bet, highlighting some of Fran and my favorite treats from across the Buckeye State that we know many Ohioans will be enjoying as they cheer the Buckeyes. O-H!”

Ok, @GovWhitmer, you’re on. Fran & I are so confident in an @OhioStateFB win that we’ll bet you:

Whitmer has wagered a gift package of famous Michigan-made cherry sweet and treats from Cherry Republic in Glen Arbor. In 2019, Whitmer bet a box of goodies from Zingerman’s in Ann Arbor. Whitmer is the proud mother of two students at the University of Michigan.

“This football game is a time-honored tradition between our two states that pits the best we have to offer against each other for four quarters,” Whitmer said. “That’s why I’m joining Governor DeWine to bet some of the best Michigan-made sweet and treats that our state has to offer from Cherry Republic. With everything on the line for a trip to the Big Ten Championship game, I can’t wait to cheer on the Wolverines. Go Blue!”

Michigan leads the head-to-head series overall 58–51–6, but Ohio has won the last eight games.

You can watch the big game on FOX36 at noon on Saturday.