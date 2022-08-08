x
DeWine declares Tuesday Dolly Parton Day in Ohio

Dolly Parton will celebrate the success of the Imagination Library in Ohio during her stop in Columbus on Tuesday.
Credit: Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP
Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs' Dollyverse event during the South by Southwest Music Festival on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Austin, Texas.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine has declared Tuesday, Aug. 9 as honorary Dolly Parton Day in preparation for Parton’s visit to Ohio.

Parton, a famous country singer, songwriter and actress, will make a stop in Columbus to help promote Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, a program that mails a free book each month to children ages newborn to five. All Ohio children are eligible to be enrolled in the free program and can sign up on the website

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio took off after gaining financial support from the Ohio General Assembly and is available to families in all of Ohio’s 88 counties. More than 327,000 children in Ohio are enrolled in the program, according to the Governor’s Office. 

Dolly Parton’s own program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was started in 1995 and has mailed millions of books across the country to children. It has also taken off in the United Kingdom, Australia and Ireland.

Parton will be participating in a luncheon with Ohio’s First Lady Fran DeWine on Tuesday to celebrate the success of the program.
Watch the livestream of the luncheon here.

RELATED: 'Honored and humbled': Dolly Parton will accept induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

