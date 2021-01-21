Columbus police safely locate missing 12-year-old girl

UPDATE:
Columbus police say Harris was safely located and in good health and is in her mother's custody.
Original story
The Columbus Division of Police is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.
Gabriella Faith Harris was last seen in the area of Francinelane Drive and Kenneylane Blvd. in northwest Columbus on Jan. 18.
She is 5 feet 1 inch tall, 100 pounds with dirty blonde hair with teal highlights and blue eyes.
Gabriella was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black stretch pants and black boots. She has a nose hoop ring in her right nostril.
If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 614-645-4624 or 614-645-4545.