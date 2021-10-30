Woman exonerated from 19-year prison sentence looks forward to life outside the cell

Kim Hoover-Moore spent nearly two decades in prison on charges of killing a baby in her care. She was released from prison after being exonerated by new evidence.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman is looking forward to resuming her life that was put on hold for the last 19 years.

Kim Hoover-Moore spent nearly two decades in prison on charges of killing a baby in her care.

Last week, she was released from prison after being exonerated by new evidence, in what's known as a "shaken baby syndrome" case.

The evidence now shows that the injury that killed the 9-month-old girl in the care of Hoover-Moore was caused by an older injury days before Hoover-Moore noticed problems with the baby in her home daycare in 2002, according to a court filing requesting a new trial.

The 57-year-old was convicted at trial the following year based on a coroner's assessment that the child, Samaisha Benson, suffered from shaken baby syndrome.

Former 10TV anchor Jerry Revish spoke with Hoover-Moore while she was in prison where she maintained her innocence.