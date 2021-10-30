x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
State

Woman exonerated from 19-year prison sentence looks forward to life outside the cell

Kim Hoover-Moore spent nearly two decades in prison on charges of killing a baby in her care. She was released from prison after being exonerated by new evidence.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman is looking forward to resuming her life that was put on hold for the last 19 years. 

Kim Hoover-Moore spent nearly two decades in prison on charges of killing a baby in her care. 

Last week, she was released from prison after being exonerated by new evidence, in what's known as a "shaken baby syndrome" case.

The evidence now shows that the injury that killed the 9-month-old girl in the care of Hoover-Moore was caused by an older injury days before Hoover-Moore noticed problems with the baby in her home daycare in 2002, according to a court filing requesting a new trial.

The 57-year-old was convicted at trial the following year based on a coroner's assessment that the child, Samaisha Benson, suffered from shaken baby syndrome. 

Former 10TV anchor Jerry Revish spoke with Hoover-Moore while she was in prison where she maintained her innocence. 

Monday on 10TV News at 5: Jerry Revish sits down with Hoover-Moore once again to discuss what life was like behind bars and how she plans to live the rest of her life. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Proposed bill removes training requirement for concealed carry permits in Ohio