LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Local police officials are speaking out on social media after a Detroit police officer was killed and another was injured in a shootout with a suspect Wednesday night.

RELATED: Detroit police officer fatally shot investigating home invasion

Detroit Police Chief James Craig says the officer who was killed was shot in the neck by a high-powered rifle, while the other officer was shot in the leg.

Both Toledo Police Chief George Kral and Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp tweeted their support and condolences to the Detroit Police Department, with Chief Kral saying, "ENOUGH is ENOUGH."

Reports say the suspect, who was wounded in the shootout, has a long criminal history.