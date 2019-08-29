One case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been confirmed in a horse in northeast Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The case was confirmed in Ashtabula County by state veterinarian Tony Forshey, who is urging horse owners to contact their vets to ensure the animals' EEE vaccine and boosters are up to date.

“This is a serious disease and the most effective way to prevent your horses from getting EEE is to have the animals vaccinated by a licensed veterinarian,” said Dr. Forshey. “It is spread through mosquitoes and can also affect people, so taking steps to manage the mosquito population, such as eliminating standing water, will also help prevent EEE and other vector-borne viruses, like West Nile virus.”

The virus responsible for EEE is transmitted to horses by mosquitoes and attacks the animal’s central nervous system. In horses, onset is abrupt and usually deadly. Symptoms include unsteadiness, erratic behavior, a marked loss of coordination and seizures. Horses are particularly susceptible but the virus can also cause serious illness in people as well as other animals such as poultry and deer.

EEE can be transferred to humans by the bite of infected mosquitoes as well. If an animal is sick, humans should take steps to guard themselves against mosquitoes.

Officials say the disease is very rare in humans with only a few cases reported in the US each year, and no confirmed human cases have been associated with this outbreak in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture is working with the Ohio Department of Health and local health officials to monitor the outbreak. Suspect horse cases should be reported to a veterinarian as soon as possible. Citizens who are concerned about an illness should contact their physician.