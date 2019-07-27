A multi-state outbreak of Cyclospora illnesses has been potentially linked to fresh basil imported from Mexico.

There have been 132 cases across 11 states including:

Ohio

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Massachusetts

Minnesota

New York

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Wisconsin

Exposure happened in restaurants in four of those states:

Ohio

Florida

New York

Minnesota

An investigation by the FDA indicated that the fresh basil was exported to the United States by Siga Logistics de RL de CV located in Morelos, Mexico. The firm has agreed to a voluntary recall.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO

Consumers

FDA officials said that consumers should not to buy, eat or serve any fresh basil exported by Siga Logistics de RL de CV.

Consumers are advised not to consume or serve uncooked items like pesto or salad, that may include fresh basil from Mexico, unless you are absolutely sure it was not exported by Siga Logistics de RL de CV.

However, if you cannot determine if the basil is from this company, it is suggested that you avoid any basil from Mexico. If you do not know what country the basil is from, you should avoid it completely.

Here are some general tips from the FDA:

Wash the inside walls and shelves of the refrigerator, cutting boards and countertops and utensils that may have contacted contaminated foods; then sanitize them with a solution of one tablespoon of chlorine bleach to one gallon of hot water; dry with a clean cloth or paper towel that has not been previously used.

Wash and sanitize surfaces used to serve or store potentially contaminated products.

Wash hands with warm water and soap following the cleaning and sanitation process.

Produce items should be rinsed in clean, running water without the use of cleaners. After washing, dry produce with a clean cloth towel or paper towel to further reduce bacteria that may be present.

Restaurants, Retailers, Distributors, Importers and Suppliers:

FDA officials have strongly advised food service providers to not sell, serve or distribute fresh basil exported by Siga Logistics de RL de CV. If you are unsure of the source, do not sell, serve or distribute the fresh imported basil.

WHAT IS CYCLOSPORA?

Cyclospora cayetanensis is a microscopic parasite. When people consume something contaminated with it, they can get an intestinal illness called cyclosporiasis.

According to the FDA, Cyclospora is generally transmitted when infected feces contaminate food or water. Officials said that it’s unlikely to be transmitted directly from person-to-person.

Symptoms usually start to set in about a week after becoming infected. Those infected with Cyclospora may develop flu-like symptoms. However, some people may not develop any symptoms of infection. FDA officials said that the illness could last anywhere from a few days to a few months or longer.

NEXT STEPS

The FDA has increased import screening on basil and is continuing its investigation.

If you believe you could be infected, contact your health care provider to report your symptoms.

To report a complaint or an adverse reaction in Ohio, call 800-437-2382 or

513- 679-2700. Michigan residents may call 313-393-8189. You can also complete an electronic Voluntary MedWatch form online or a paper Voluntary MedWatch form that can be mailed to FDA.