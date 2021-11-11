Southern Ohio Medical Center hit by 'targeted' cyberattack; ambulances diverted to other hospitals

SOMC, located in Portsmouth, said their clinical systems were down Thursday morning. It caused some hospital procedures to be rescheduled.

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Southern Ohio Medical Center is diverting ambulances to other hospitals while it investigates what is believed to be a targeted cyberattack on its computer servers.

SOMC, located in Portsmouth, discovered that an unauthorized third-party gained access to its servers Thursday morning.

SOMC said the cyberattack does not impact their ability to care for their current inpatients.