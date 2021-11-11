x
Southern Ohio Medical Center hit by 'targeted' cyberattack; ambulances diverted to other hospitals

SOMC, located in Portsmouth, said their clinical systems were down Thursday morning. It caused some hospital procedures to be rescheduled.
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Southern Ohio Medical Center is diverting ambulances to other hospitals while it investigates what is believed to be a targeted cyberattack on its computer servers. 

SOMC, located in Portsmouth, discovered that an unauthorized third-party gained access to its servers Thursday morning. 

The hospital said their clinical systems were down Thursday morning and it caused some hospital procedures to be rescheduled.

SOMC said the cyberattack does not impact their ability to care for their current inpatients.  

Federal law enforcement and internet security firms are investigating the attack.

