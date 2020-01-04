MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A state appeals court in Ohio has overruled a lower court decision allowing some employees at a school district where a school shooting occurred to carry concealed weapons.

The Journal-News reports the 12th District Court of Appeals in Middletown ruled Monday that state law requires anyone who carries firearms in Ohio school buildings must have the same training police officers receive.

The Madison Local Schools district sought to allow employees with concealed carry permits and active shooter training to be armed after a 14-year-old student shot and wounded two classmates in 2016.

(Source: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News)

