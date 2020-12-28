Coroner: Andre' Hill died from multiple gunshot wounds; death ruled a homicide

Hill was shot by Officer Adam Coy on Dec. 22. Coy was responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Oberlin Drive.

The Franklin County Coroner's Office released the preliminary autopsy results for Andre' Hill, the man killed by a Columbus police officer, on Monday.

Coy did not turn on his body-worn camera until after the shooting. The camera does have a feature that records 60 seconds prior to it being turned out but it records no audio.

In the video, Coy is shown walking up to an open garage where Hill inside.

Hill walked from behind a parked car toward Coy holding a phone in his left hand.

Coy then fires at Hill, striking him. Hill later died at a local hospital.

In the coroner's office report, Hill's preliminary cause of death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds. They also list his manner of death as a homicide.

According to Cornell Law School's Legal Information Institute, the definition of homicide "is when one human being causes the death of another. Not all homicide is murder, as some killings are manslaughter, and some are lawful, such as when justified by an affirmative defense, like insanity or self-defense."

The coroner's office says a full report and autopsy are anticipated in 12 to 14 weeks.

A disciplinary hearing for Coy was held Monday morning. By the evening, the Fraternal Order of Police confirmed Coy has been terminated from the division of police.