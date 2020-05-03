OHIO, USA — Precaution, not panic: that's what health officials across Ohio are encouraging people to remember as news about coronavirus in the United States spreads.

Local doctors are working with state leaders as part of the governor's coronavirus task force.

"It's not an emergency right now, it's something that could be in the future, we just need to see how things go," pulmonologist Dr. Robert Kose said.

Kose was called down to Columbus. After almost 40 years as a pulmonologist, the Ohio Governor Mike DeWine wanted him and other medical leaders to come up with a plan for Ohio should coronavirus become a problem.

"I think people are prepared. I think from the doctor standpoint, there needs to be a uniform message about if there ends up being cases in Ohio, there is a higher concern now about what physicians and providers tell patients," Kose said.

In Toledo, it's something school districts came together to plan for this morning.

"Do you put it to the side where it's going to happen? It's maybe not going to happen here, but it's going to be further in the United States, so let's be prepared in case it does happen here," Toledo Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said.

Officials at that meeting again stressed there's no reason to panic.

"If you're scared, you're not prepared. You need to make sure you're not in a panic, you're not always thinking about this," Zgodzinski said.

It's suggested that you take common sense precautionary measures like you would during flu season.

"If you get sick, you need to talk to your healthcare provider and if you're not sick, don't go to the emergency room because you have a better chance of spreading disease," Kose said.

Wash your hands, and if you can, avoid shaking hands and touching your face.

DeWine is set to meet with county health leaders across the state Wednesday morning.

He'll share more details related to state preparedness and prevention at that time.

