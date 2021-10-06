Columbus Zoo to appeal after being denied accreditation by Association of Zoos and Aquariums

The AZA cited a recent investigation into misuse of funds as one reason for the decision.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo will appeal the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ decision to deny its accreditation, it announced Wednesday.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums first accredited the Columbus Zoo in 1980. Now, more than 40 years later, the accreditation commission has decided to strip it from the zoo.

According to a release sent from the zoo, the AZA cited a recent investigation into misuse of funds as one reason for the decision, saying it wants to see changes in leadership “can be sustained.”

“At the time of the AZA inspection by the visiting committee in July, we believe the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium met the AZA standards required for accreditation. The poor decisions of a handful of people should not negate the good work this team does and how much staff members contribute to the AZA through committee work and leadership roles," Jerry Borin, interim CEO and president of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, said in a release in part.

According to the zoo, the accreditation visiting team commended it on "exemplary work" during its most recent visit. The zoo added the AZA could have tabled its accreditation for one year, rather than deny it fully.

The announcement comes seven months after four former zoo officials misused zoo resources, such as former president and CEO Tom Stalf and CFO Greg Bell, letting family members live in houses controlled by the zoo. The two also got their families tickets for entertainment events.

Both resigned from their positions in March.

Between the four officials, an internal investigation found the zoo lost more than $630,000. An investigation by the State of Ohio remains underway.

In addition to the scandal, a recent documentary makes allegations against the zoo's former longtime director, Jack Hanna.

The "Conservation Game" claims Hanna and the zoo had ties to the big cat trade across the country. In July, the zoo cut ties with certain animal organizations that were mentioned in the film.

In a release, the zoo said it has made several changes since those allegations were first brought to light. Those changes include hiring on new leadership and ending relationships with all vendors mentioned in the documentary.

This latest development comes one day after the zoo announced Tom Schmid will serve as its new president and CEO. Schmid comes from the Texas State Aquarium and is set to begin his new role with the zoo on Dec. 6.

According to the zoo, the recent decision will not affect operation, though officials say lack of accreditation will restrict zoo staff from continuing certain roles and the zoo from participating in some breeding programs.