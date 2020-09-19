The overdoses were reported throughout Franklin County.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Public Health is reporting a significant increase in suspected drug overdoses in Franklin County.

CPH says there have been 32 drug overdoses in the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for CPH says the department is urging anyone who uses drugs to take steps to protect their health by having naloxone on hand, using fentanyl test strips and not using alone.

Anyone experiencing or witnessing a suspected overdose is asked to call 911 immediately.

If you or a loved one is experiencing a mental health or substance use-related emergency, call the Netcare Access Crisis Hotline: 614-276-CARE (2273).

Residents seeking treatment can find a list of ADAMH providers at https://adamhfranklin.org/find-help/our-network/.