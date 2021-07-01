Sen. Sherrod Brown calls for Trump's removal following Wednesday's breach on US Capitol

Brown joins more than 30 other members of Congress who are calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) called on Vice President Mike Pence Thursday to invoke the 25th amendment and remove President Donald Trump from office following Wednesday's breach of the U.S. Capitol building.

Brown joins more than 30 other members of Congress, including the Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, to publicly call for President Trump's removal.

"Yesterday was a dark day for our country. Domestic terrorists attacked our seat of government, at the behest of the President of the United States," Brown said in a public letter.

These statements come just one day after a group of thousands of the president's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building as Congress worked to confirm the electoral vote. The event resulted in the loss of four lives after one woman was shot and three others suffered medical emergencies.

President Trump must be removed from office for inciting yesterday's violent insurrection.



I am calling on the cabinet and vice president to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment. pic.twitter.com/tilP7y24jk — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) January 7, 2021

"We must hold the president accountable for inciting this attack on our country. The cabinet and vice president should immediately invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office, to prevent him from doing more damage between now and Inauguration Day," Brown said.

The 25th Amendment allows the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president unfit for office. The vice president would then become acting president.

So far, the majority of those joining the effort are Democrats, but Republican Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger became the first GOP member to call for Trump's removal on Thursday morning.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) unveiled Articles of Impeachment in a Twitter post Thursday morning, co-sponsored by House Democratic colleagues, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX), Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), Rep. Al Green (D-TX), Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), Rep. Vicente González (D-TX), Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY).

Here is Brown's full statement:

"Yesterday was a dark day for our country. Domestic terrorists attacked our seat of government, at the behest of the President of the United States. This was his last, desperate attempt to overturn the will of the American voters, but he failed, and democracy won. We must hold the president accountable for inciting this attack on our country. The cabinet and vice president should immediately invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office, to prevent him from doing more damage between now and Inauguration Day. And in 13 days, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will take their oaths of office and begin the work to bring out the best in our nation rather than the worst, supported by a Democratic Senate.”