Body of missing worker in Ohio power plant collapse found

News outlets report the man was found dead Saturday in the rubble of the Killen Generating Station in Manchester.

MANCHESTER, Ohio — The body of a worker missing since a power plant in southern Ohio collapsed last week has been recovered.

News outlets report the man was found dead Saturday in the rubble of the Killen Generating Station in Manchester.

A second worker is still missing.

The power plant collapsed on Wednesday.

Three other workers who were trapped had been rescued shortly after the collapse.

They were taken to a hospital and their conditions weren’t made public.