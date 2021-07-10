AMBER Alert canceled for missing 2-year-old in Ohio, father in custody, mother still missing

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 2-year-old Sebastian Rios may have been in Ohio. The boy was found Saturday morning with his father in Tennessee.

An AMBER Alert for a missing 2-year-old boy from New Jersey who may have been in Ohio has been canceled.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 10TV Sebastian Rios was found safe with his father, 27-year-old Tyler Rios, Saturday morning in Tennessee.

Tyler Rios is currently in police custody.

According to OSHP, the boy's mom, 24-year-old Yasemin Uyaf, is still missing.

Police believe both were abducted by Tyler Rios, on Friday.

Authorities say Tyler Rios told family members that he killed Yasemin Uyaf and that her body was in the trunk of his vehicle.

Officials say Uyaf was not in the trunk of Tyler's vehicle and they are not sure where she is.

A physical description of Yasemin Uyaf has not been provided.