Police identify 6 and 9-year-old children, man killed in southeast Columbus shooting

Columbus police were called to the 6600 block of Kodiak Drive, near Canal Winchester, for a report of shots fired around 6:20 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have identified the three victims in a fatal southeast Columbus shooting, including two children ages 6 and 9.

Police were called to the 6600 block of Kodiak Drive at the Winchester Lakes apartment complex, near Canal Winchester, for a report of shots fired around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.

When police got to the scene, they found a vehicle parked with several bullet holes.

Officers found 22-year-old Charles Wade, 9-year-old Demitrius Wall'neal and 6-year-old Londynn Wall'neal inside the vehicle tried to provide aid. All three victims were pronounced dead around 6:45 p.m.

“This gun violence has got to stop. There is a mother now that will have to go on in her life with two young babies that she no longer get to raise,” said Assistant Chief Lashanna Potts.

Potts said the three victims were inside the vehicle when someone began firing at it.

“We will find these monsters who took it upon themselves to riddle a car not knowing who was inside and in the end killed two young babies,” Potts said.

Potts did not provide any information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 614-461-8477 or 614-645-4730.