30-time world champion jump roper hails from Columbus

Tori Boggs is a professional 30-time jump rope world champion and a world record holder.



“My world record is for 412 triples in a row, yeah, it takes about six minutes to do,” she said.



Boggs has been jumping rope for the past twenty years; she was born in Ohio and went to Ohio State University.



“I was planning on going to medical school then I got a job offer from Cirque du Soleil and I just knew I had to do this now because I couldn't come back later and do it again,” she said.



Due to the pandemic, Boggs was forced to look for different ways to jump rope. That took her to social media.



‘It kind of went viral I was like ‘oh I guess people thought this was kind of cool, so I'll start posting more,’” she said.



Boggs now has more than 240,000 followers on Instagram.



“I think it's just because jump rope has exploded online; it's cheap, it's accessible and it's convenient, especially for people that are at home or don't have access to the gym,” she said.



Now people can learn at home from one of the best in the world.



“My absolute favorite thing about jump rope is that there's no ceiling or limit to what you can do because tricks are always being created,” Boggs said.



Boggs’ next goal is getting jump rope recognized as an Olympic sport.