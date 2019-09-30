GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — Three of four inmates who escaped a southern Ohio jail have been captured, according to officials.

10TV reported four men overpowered two female corrections officers with a homemade weapon early Sunday morning at the Gallia County Jail, then forced open a secured door to make their escape.

RELATED: 4 inmates overpower corrections officers and escape Gallia County Jail in Southern Ohio

The Gallia County Sheriff's office says three of the men were arrested around 2 a.m. on Monday: Brynn Martin, Christopher Clemente and Troy McDaniel.

Police believe the fourth man, Lawrence Lee III fled at the time of the arrest and is still at large.

Lee is 29 years old and is described as a white male standing at 5'9" and weighing 187 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information into his whereabouts should call 911.