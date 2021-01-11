Isabel, Remmington, and Wyatt Cruz were safely found by members of the California Highway Patrol.

SHREVE, Ohio — Three Wayne County children who have been missing since October 27 have been found safely in California.

In a post on its Facebook page on Monday evening, the village of Shreve announced that Isabel, Remmington, and Wyatt Cruz have been located and are safe. "The Cruz Family has been located and the children are safe!!!! Thank you !!!!," the post read.

The information about the safe discovery of the Cruz children was also confirmed to 3News by U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. They were located by members of the California Highway Patrol.

"Great teamwork by all agencies involved," Elliott told 3News in a text.

Shreve police chief Rob Kiner is expected to release more information on Tuesday.

Isabel, Remmington, and Wyatt Cruz were all last seen inside of a dark blue Dodge Caravan, license plate 'JLC 3641' last Wednesday around 8 p.m. in the 300 block of North Prospect Street in Shreve.

Officials said over the weekend that the children may be in the company of 33-year-old Bryan Godfrey, described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. Godfrey weighs approximately 265 pounds and stands six feet tall.

