State representatives, President Biden react to fatal shooting at Michigan high school

"My heart goes out to the families enduring the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one," Biden said prior to an infrastructure speech in Minnesota.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three students and wounding six other people, including a teacher, authorities said.

Michigan representatives and President Joe Biden responded to the tragedy.

"Praying for the students injured in today’s shooting at Oxford High," said Rep. Debbie Dingell, "As we wait for more information from law enforcement, one thing is clear: this violence must stop."

Sen. Lana Theis said, "My heart goes out to the Oxford High School Community. I pray for all the students injured today and thank the Oakland County Sheriff's Office as they respond to this tragedy."

"Absolutely devastating," said Sen. Debbie Stabenow. "My heart goes out to the entire Oxford High School community. This news is a gut punch for parents and families in our state."

Rep. Peter Meijer said "Awful news from southeast Michigan — please keep the victims and our first responders in your prayers today."

Governor Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement:

"My heart breaks for the students, teachers, staff, and families of Oxford High School. The death of multiple students and the shooting of many others, including a teacher, is horrific. I want to thank the first responders on the ground working hard to keep people safe as law enforcement officials investigate this shooting and get the community the help it needs right now."

“As Michiganders, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to protect each other from gun violence. No one should be afraid to go to school, work, a house of worship, or even their own home. Gun violence is a public health crisis that claims lives every day. We have the tools to reduce gun violence in Michigan. This is a time for us to come together and help our children feel safe at school."

“My heart is with the parents who had their children taken from them today and with the entire community in Oxford."

Attorney General Dana Nessel stated the following:

“My heart goes out to the parents who have lost their children and to the students, teachers, staff, and families reeling from the tragedy of a school shooting within their community. My department has reached out to local law enforcement to offer assistance as this investigation unfolds and I want to extend my sincere gratitude to first responders on the scene.

“We must act to properly address gun violence in our schools and the ongoing threat of another unconscionable tragedy if we continue to only offer thoughts and prayers. Our kids deserve better."

